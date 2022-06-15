MISSOULA — Whether it was the all-night bus ride, the unseasonably cool weather or just a lack of focus, the Missoula PaddleHeads weren't themselves Tuesday night.
Zootown's pro baseball team took the Pioneer League's longest active win streak into a home game against Great Falls. The Voyagers pounced early and stayed in front in an 11-4 win in front of a sparse crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The PaddleHeads, who didn't get back to Missoula until 4 a.m. Tuesday after playing a doubleheader in Billings on Monday, spotted Great Falls an 8-1 lead in the first 6 1/2 innings. The hosts went through four pitchers and starter Rafael Monsion (1-1) took his first loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits with two walks in 2 2/3 innings of duty.
Missoula (11-7) fell three games behind North Division leader Idaho Falls (14-4). Great Falls (14-5) stayed just a half game out of first place with its third straight win.
Nick Gatewood and Jayson Newman provided bright spots for the hosts.
Gatewood smacked an RBI single in the fourth. He finished 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Newman, making his first appearance in over a week after spending time in a walking boot, drove in a run in the seventh on an RBI single. The Southern California native finished 2 for 4, stretching his streak of games with a hit to five.
Voyagers starting pitcher Shane Gustafson (2-0) did well keeping the PaddleHeads quiet over 6 1/3 innings. The Rocklin, California, native struck out seven while allowing just two earned runs in earning the win.
Breydon Daniel had a home run for the Voyagers. They have beaten the PaddleHeads in seven of 10 meetings this spring.
The two teams were slated to play again Wednesday night in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.