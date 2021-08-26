GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers jumped out to a four-run lead in the second inning and staved off a late rally to beat the Billings Mustangs 6-5 on Thursday in Pioneer League baseball at Centene Stadium.

Quintin Alexander ripped a three-run double as part of the Voyagers' second-inning barrage. Zane Zurbrugg added a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

The Mustangs got on the board in the fifth when an Aaron Bond double scored Jalen Garcia. But Great Falls extended the lead back to four on an RBI single by Jason Matthews in the bottom of that inning.

Another Bond double that again scored Garcia from second cut the Mustangs' deficit to 5-2 in the seventh. Christian Sepulveda then doubled in Bond to make it 5-3, and Billings shaved Great Falls' lead to one when Cameron Comer delivered an RBI single.

The Voyagers got an insurance run on Ben Norman's RBI single in the seventh. It turned out to be the difference after Comer drove in another run with a single for Billings in the ninth.

The teams will play the third game of their six-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium.

Tags

Load comments