BILLINGS — There was hope in early March. Just a glimmer, some might say. But hope, still.
It was then that the office of Montana Sen. Steve Daines announced news that representatives from Major League Baseball were planning to visit the Treasure State’s three Pioneer League cities as part of the ongoing negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball.
Those meetings were scheduled to take place in Missoula, Great Falls and Billings on March 25-27.
And then … nothing.
You know the story: By the middle of March, a large-scale shutdown of Montana — and the country — had begun. No school, no sports, and certainly no visitors from MLB to talk to about the impact professional baseball has in our part of the world.
And I get it. Gov. Steve Bullock kind of has his hands full right now leading Montana’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
By March 18, Daines and Tester were working with the U.S. Senate to approve a coronavirus relief measure and negotiate an economic stimulus package. They probably aren’t thinking too much about baseball during these trying times, either.
My thinking has always been that it will take serious political action to save the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula PaddleHeads and the rest of the Pioneer League, and that seems more evident now than ever — unless you can’t see the handwriting on the wall.
Without it, the league will go by the wayside after the 2020 season, if or when it begins.
A story authored by J.J. Cooper that appeared on the Baseball America website on Thursday made a compelling argument that there may not be a “this season” at all.
For our sake, Montana’s COVID-19 numbers so far don’t look bad compared with much of the country, but the Pioneer League is a four-state operation, two of which (Colorado and Utah) have major urban centers. And each location, and decision-making governor, is different. Plus, MLB clubs will be the ones providing the players, and they come from many corners of the globe.
And who is confident that Bullock and his gubernatorial colleagues will feel comfortable allowing thousands of people to gather at Pioneer League parks as soon as June 19, when the season is scheduled to begin?
First, MLB would need to bring its minor league players back into spring training, which hasn't been discussed at this point. Plus, the draft is only expected to be five rounds this year instead of the customary 40.
“Without a massive change in the health and safety environments of communities all around the country, it’s hard to see when MLB is going to be comfortable sending players on the road,” Cooper wrote.
But what matters most is 2021 and how the negotiations turn out.
One thing we do know is that MLB is digging in on its plan to terminate the player development contracts of roughly 40 minor league clubs, including the entire eight-team Pioneer League. It’s a scheme that was hatched last fall and appears more likely with each passing week.
A story that appeared on the Ballpark Digest website this week, titled, “We’re in the endgame now,” paints a grim picture.
“MLB is firm on its demand for a 120-team farm system, with all of Rookie or Short-Season (Class) A leagues and most of those teams going away,” the story posits.
There is a chance that the two sides could agree to extend the current 30-year PBA, which expires Sept. 15, for the 2021 season and then start this process over again once the coronavirus threat is stamped out, but the likelihood of that scenario might be slim.
Through it all, those involved — from Pioneer League administrators to those at the MiLB office in Florida to those on MLB’s side of the negotiating table — have been unwilling (or unable) to say much on the record about the situation.
We don't yet know if MLB's visit to Montana will be rescheduled.
To their credit, Daines, a Republican, and Tester, a Democrat, both signed on to a bipartisan resolution in March introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), stating that the Senate, “supports the preservation of Minor League Baseball clubs across the United States" and encourages their continued affiliation with MLB.
Montana Republican Rep. Gianforte added his name to a similar resolution in the House of Representatives.
But it will take more than that.
Both Daines and Tester have agreed that the Senate could use MLB’s antitrust exemption as leverage to force it to rethink its plan for contraction. And that’s a useful tool. MLB has used its exemption to its benefit for almost 100 years.
The exemption makes MLB immune to lawsuits that could challenge certain forms of collusion or competitive imbalance. Legislation could ultimately be passed to narrow or eliminate the exemption.
“Now more than ever Montanans need baseball,” Daines said in a statement to 406mtsports.com on Thursday, adding that he and his staff “remain engaged on this important issue.”
Tester’s office said in a statement that the Senator “won't take his eye off the ball and will continue to work with the community and MLB to keep baseball in Montana.”
Let’s hope they can work some kind of magic. If you care about professional baseball in Montana, give them a call and hold them to it.
The next round of negotiations between MLB and MiLB, as reported by Ballpark Digest, is scheduled for April 22 via teleconference. They last met in February in Dallas.
With nothing happening in the sports world right now, a lot is still going on behind the scenes. That, at least, provides more hope. A glimmer, at least.
It will all come down to the senators. Otherwise, we may have already seen the last of the Pioneer League as we know it.
