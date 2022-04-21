MISSOULA — Missoula's proud history of locally-honed professional baseball players moving on to bigger and better things spans almost 75 years and includes names like Jim Kaat and Paul Goldschmidt.
And even though a new era started last summer, with the Missoula PaddleHeads playing as an independent in the revamped Pioneer League, the tradition has continued. Several players that helped lead the franchise to a championship in September are thriving at higher levels.
Pitcher Andrew Bash enjoyed success in his brief stay in the Garden City last season, finishing 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts before signing a contract with the Blue Jays organization in June. The California product spent the rest of the season with the Dunedin Blue Jays.
Bash is now playing on the Triple-A level with the Buffalo Bison, appearing in three games this spring. He has made one start and allowed just four earned runs in nine-plus innings.
Bash was working as a groundskeeper, grooming the college field he used to play on at California Baptist University, when he got the call from the PaddleHeads in early 2021. Oh what a wonderful ride it's been since then.
"He's just a competitor," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said of the 6-foot righty last summer. "... the grittiness he shows on the mound is really good.
"He might get in tight spots, might get in a jam, but he doesn't try to do too much. He's very smart about realizing he needs to throw other pitches for strikes, take something off. He's really a cerebral pitcher. I'm excited to see what his future holds. I would consider him a little bit of a sleeper. Man, he gets the job done."
Reliever Mark Simon was the Pioneer League’s most dominant closer in 2021, earning the Pitcher of the Year Award. On the heels of that success, he signed a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays organization on Jan. 28.
The Texas native is currently with the Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League, having appeared in four games.
Several other former Paddleheads have advanced to affiliated ball. Pitcher Palmer Wenzel (Ashville Tourists) and outfielder Kyler Castillo (Jupiter Hammerheads) are now minor league players.
The 2022 PaddleHeads will converge on Missoula in less than a month. Second-year skipper Michael Schlact will welcome the players for spring training on May 15. The team will make its home debut 10 days later against the Billings Mustangs at Ogren-Allegiance Park
Notes: Nearly 100 players that excelled for the Missoula Osprey have made their way to the Major League level ... Goldschmidt, who plays first base for the Cardinals, has appeared in the All-Star game six times ... Kaat, a beloved former pitcher for the Missoula Timberjacks and Minnesota Twins who has gone on to enjoy a successful broadcasting career, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 22.
