BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League announced on July 5 that league executive vice president Henry Hunter had assumed the role of commissioner.

Hunter will now oversee league management and baseball operations.

Hunter, former director of business affairs for the Washington Nationals, has served as the PL's executive vice president since 2021. In that role, he oversaw revenue generation, strategy, and the league's ongoing digital transformation, according to an article on the league's website. As commissioner, Hunter will also assume responsibility for all on field matters including rules enforcement, umpire supervision, and player transactions the article stated.

"I couldn't be prouder and more thankful for the tremendous job Henry has done since joining me to oversee the league office for the Pioneer League," said Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro in the article. "In his new and expanded role, Henry will help assure that the Pioneer League is operated professionally and in keeping with the league's mission to provide not only family entertainment for our fans, but also a high level of play on the field."

Hunter, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, is a graduate of Emory University — where he was a member of the varsity basketball team — and Georgetown University Law School, where he was president of the Student Bar Association. Hunter has served as a political strategist and entrepreneurial consultant the news release on the Pioneer website stated.

"It's been an honor and a pleasure to work in the PBL", said Hunter in the article. "We inherited a rich history and strong foundation due to the leadership and collegiality of former commissioner Jim McCurdy. I'm very proud of what we have built in the last few years and couldn't be more excited about the league's future. I learn something new every day from our incredibly talented league office staff, team owners, general managers, managers, players and so many others in and around the PBL and remain grateful for their continued confidence and support. Most of all, I am grateful for Mike Shapiro's trust and friendship."