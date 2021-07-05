MISSOULA — Faced with a shortage of fresh pitching arms, Missoula Paddleheads manager Michael Schlact looked to Kevin Hilton to pick up the slack.
The veteran righty delivered Sunday night, putting the PaddleHeads a step closer to securing a Pioneer League Northern Division first-half title.
Hilton went the distance in a 10-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Not only was Hilton's complete game the first in the league this season, it was the first by a Missoula player in more than eight years.
Heading into Monday night's game, Missoula's league-best record of 27-11 was two games better than second-place Idaho Falls with 10 days left in the first-half race.
Great Falls (17-21) enjoyed some success against Hilton in the third inning, scoring three runs on four hits. At that point the fast-starting PaddleHeads appeared to have their hands full after they tallied the first five runs of the game.
But Hilton, a San Diego native, buckled down. He took complete control in innings four through eight, allowing only one baserunner and putting together a string of 11 straight batters retired.
Hilton's complete game win was the first for the PaddleHeads this season and the first from any pitcher in the Pioneer League in 2021. The former Cal State San Marcos star allowed only two baserunners after the third while striking out four.
Missoula's offense did plenty in support of Hilton.
The PaddleHeads scored three runs in the first inning on Aaron Bond’s ninth home run of the season. Bond knocked in two more on a single in the eighth to finish 2 for 4 with five RBIs.
Zac Almond got into the act in the third inning with his ninth home run
of the season, making the score 5-0. The North Carolina native finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and has recorded at least two hits in 14 games this season.
Missoula was slated to play the rubber game of its three-game series at Great Falls on Monday night. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.