IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Gabe Wurtz hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars Saturday night in the Pioneer League.
After Wurtz broke a 5-5 tie, the Chukars put runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Foster Pace was brought in to pitch to Brendan Hueth, and the Mustangs reliever struck Hueth out on a full count to earn his first save.
Brian Parreira hit a three-run homer for the Mustangs, who led 5-2 after three innings. Wurtz finished 3 for 5, as did Jackson Raper. Wurtz scored three runs.
Billings starter Pablo Arevalo made his Mustangs debut and went seven innings, allowing three runs. He struck out five and walked one. Jake Cunningham (1-0), the third of five Billings pitchers, allowed a run on three hits in one-third of an inning but earned the win.
Thomas DeBoneville homered and drove in two runs for the Chukars, who got doubles from Steve Barmakian, Brandon Bohning and Hueth.
Billings (11-12 second half, 35-34 overall) and Idaho Falls (13-10, 40-31) close out their six-game series on Sunday afternoon.
After a day off Monday, the Mustangs travel to Great Falls for three games with the Voyagers.
