OGDEN, Utah — Anthony Amicangelo homered and drove in seven runs to power the Billings Mustangs past the Ogden Raptors 16-2 Wednesday night in the Pioneer League.
Starter Kelvan Pilot allowed two first-inning runs but then settled in to help the Mustangs (16-6 in second half) take the first game of the six-game set.
Brandon Pugh and Christian Sepulveda also homered, and Freddy Achecar, Dalton Cornett and Sepulveda all had three hits for Billings, which had 19 overall.
Amicangelo finished 5 for 6 with three runs scored and Jalen Garcia had two hits and scored four times. In his last 11 games, Amicangelo is 24 for 48, a .500 clip. He hit an RBI single in the first inning, then hit a two-run single in the third. His three-run homer in the fourth gave the Mustangs a seven-run lead and he added another RBI single in the eighth.
A two-run double by Pavin Parks gave the Raptors (9-13) a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Pilot, though, lasted until one out in the sixth, striking out seven, before giving way to the Mustangs’ bullpen. Jesus Rosario didn’t allow a hit in 1.1 innings, and Johnny Morell threw 2.1 scoreless innings.
The teams meet again Thursday in Ogden, starting at 7 p.m.
