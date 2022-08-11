IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Jose Reyes hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to break a tie score and the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 7-5 in Pioneer League action Thursday night.

The Mustangs had leads of 4-2 and 5-4, though the Chukars answered each time with two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to keep things even. Finally Reyes delivered the tie-breaking blow and the Chukars (13-8 second half, 40-29 overall) went on to beat the Mustangs (9-12, 34-33) for the third straight game.

Jordan Hovey went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Mustangs. Brian Parreira and Gabe Wurtz both added two hits.

For Idaho Falls, Dusty Stroup doubled and homered as part of a three-hit night. Reyes finished with three hits, as well, and Hunter Hisky was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

The teams play the fourth game of their six-game set Friday night.

