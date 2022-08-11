IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Jose Reyes hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to break a tie score and the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 7-5 in Pioneer League action Thursday night.
The Mustangs had leads of 4-2 and 5-4, though the Chukars answered each time with two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to keep things even. Finally Reyes delivered the tie-breaking blow and the Chukars (13-8 second half, 40-29 overall) went on to beat the Mustangs (9-12, 34-33) for the third straight game.
Jordan Hovey went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Mustangs. Brian Parreira and Gabe Wurtz both added two hits.
For Idaho Falls, Dusty Stroup doubled and homered as part of a three-hit night. Reyes finished with three hits, as well, and Hunter Hisky was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
The teams play the fourth game of their six-game set Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.