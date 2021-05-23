IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In a baseball game that ran four hours and two minutes, plenty of offense was featured as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 17-11 late Saturday at Melaleuca Field.
It was the season-opener for both clubs who compete in the Pioneer League, which is in its first season as an independent partner league of Major League Baseball.
The two teams were scheduled to play Sunday, but the contest was postponed because of the weather. A doubleheader is scheduled for Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Falls.
Overall, the teams combined for 21 hits as Billings batters swatted 11 and the Chukars 10. Billings committed five errors, while Idaho Falls had one.
Billings batters ripped three home runs with Montana State Billings product Daniel Cipriano, Dalton Cobb and Robbie Kellerman all connecting. Bradshaw and Kellerman both had three RBIs for the Ponies and Cipriano finished with two. Cipriano also scored twice.
Former Billings Scarlet and MSUB player Jalen Garcia batted second and played left field and was 0 for 3 with a run and an RBI. He walked twice and struck out three times.
Mike Bradshaw was 1 for 4, including a double, with a run and three RBIs for Billings.
Matt Feinstein homered for the Chukars and finished 2 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.
Billings starting pitcher Alex Smith failed to record an out and was relieved after surrendering one hit, six runs (five earned) and four walks. Overall, the Mustangs used five pitchers and the Chukars also had five pitchers.
