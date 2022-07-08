MISSOULA — He doesn't show much nervous excitement on the surface, but Nick Merkel's stomach is no doubt turning cartwheels as next weekend nears.
His dream would come true if he's selected in the MLB Draft. It wouldn't necessarily be a dream for his current team, the Missoula PaddleHeads, but even they would be happy because it would mark a first for the independent league team.
"Just hoping it happens, and if it doesn't, I'm here and this is a great place to be," said Merkel, a 6-foot-7 starting pitcher whose 5-0 record is tied for the best in the Pioneer league.
"It's been my dream since I was little to get picked up. Just kind of praying and waiting on it. Nothing I can do now. It's all out of my hands."
Merkel has been a godsend for the PaddleHeads, who owned the best record in the league (28-10) heading into Friday night's home game against the Glacier Range Riders. Merkel's earned run average (2.60) is a testament to his consistency.
"He trusts his stuff and he's a bulldog," said Missoula manager Michael Schlact, who made it to the double-A level as a pitcher in the Rangers organization. "He's low 90s, but he's got movement on his fastball you don't see every day, metrically speaking.
"When you couple that with his size on the mound and just the way he is a fighter out there, it's really an intimidating presence."
Missoulians can thank former PaddleHeads pitcher Mason Schwellenbach for Merkel's season in Zootown. Schwellenbach served as an assistant coach for Merkel's college team (Central Methodist) in Missouri this past spring and the two are former college teammates.
"Mason coached him and told us, 'This is your guy. You need this guy. He'll come there,'" Schlact said with a smile.
Merkel feels fortunate to be playing for Missoula's defending champion team. He'll take the mound for Saturday's home game and his parents are making the trip from Spokane to watch.
"So far I'm pretty pleased with everything that's going on," Merkel said. "I haven't been my best self yet here, so I hope that starts soon. Hopefully (Saturday).
"But not being at my A+ game when I like to be at all times, I'm still pretty proud of what I've done so far."
Merkel has learned from Schlact.
"One area is in how to manage the game a little better, just kind of slow things down," Merkel said. "My first start I was going a little too quick with everything.
"I'm just trying to stay relaxed out there, and (Schlact) has been a big help for that. It makes it easy to do my job better. When you're rushing, you get out of your tempo. If I get out of control, it's not good."
On Thursday the PaddleHeads topped off a perfect 6-0 road swing with a blowout win over the Glacier Range Riders, 12-4, in Kalispell. The win was Missoula's 15th in its last 16 games.
The PaddleHeads pounded out 16 hits to five for the Range Riders (13-24). Glacier trailed by just a run after six innings, then the visitors exploded for three in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Missoula used four pitchers. Starter Mark Timmins went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Cody Thompson (3-0) came on in relief and earned the win. He pitched a scoreless sixth, then John LaRossa allowed one run in two innings of work and Nate Boyle allowed a run in the ninth before closing the door on Glacier.
The PaddleHeads had six players with multiple hits. McClain O'Connor had three, including a double, and scored two runs. Keaton Greenwalt had three singles and two RBIs.
Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood, Cam Thompson and Kamron Willman each had two hits. Both of Willman's hits were doubles and he added two RBIs.
Key to the outcome was the Missoula seventh. Leading 3-2, the PaddleHeads pulled away with RBI doubles by Jayson Newman and Gatewood and a run-scoring single by Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.