BILLINGS — Major League Baseball announced Monday that the Pioneer League, one of the longest tenured organizations in professional baseball, will take on independent Partner League status with MLB beginning in 2021.
Notably, the decision effectively strips the 81-year-old Pioneer League of the professional development licenses it enjoyed for decades, and teams must now operate without official affiliations and partnerships within the minor league farm system.
There’s still a lot to be desired in terms of what it all means, of course. But considering the alternatives — like pro baseball being taken away from communities in Montana and the region altogether — Billings Mustangs owner Dave Heller said it’s about as good a situation the league could have asked for.
“I do believe this is the best possible outcome — short of keeping things the way they have always been, which MLB had made clear was not going to be an option at all,” Heller told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I say that because we’re going to be providing the exact same quality of baseball that we always have, and that has always been of paramount importance.
“We wanted to make sure there was no downgrade in either the quality of play that people see or, really, the likelihood of our fans being able to see future major leaguers. I don’t think that’s going to change one bit under this new arrangement. I think it’s going to be just fine.”
The Mustangs, who joined the Pioneer League in 1948, had been a Rookie-level farm club of the Cincinnati Reds since 1974. It was one of the longest standing player development affiliations in baseball.
General manager Gary Roller, a Billings native who has been with the Mustangs since he started as an intern with the team in 1993, has seen some of the best prospects the Reds had to offer come through the Pioneer League, like Aaron Boone, Adam Dunn, Edwin Encarnacion, Joey Votto, Jay Bruce, Justin Turner, Todd Frazier, Didi Gregorius and others.
Based on history, Roller said the dissolution of the Mustangs as a Cincinnati farm team — which is yet another consequence of the expiration of the 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement in September — is a difficult reality to face.
“Even though some of the people that are with the Reds today weren’t there in 1993 it feels like they were,” Roller said. “It feels like I’ve known those people forever. There are a lot of mixed emotions and feelings because we do feel like they are part of our extended family. It’s going to be strange.
“Me personally, I’m not going to give up on those relationships and hopefully they won’t either. We got a congratulations from them (on Monday), and so they’re thinking of us, we’re thinking of them and I suspect that will continue on.”
Still, everyone from Heller to Roller to other Pioneer League executives to the politicians who serve in its geographic footprint have expressed optimism for the future.
Part of that hope rests on the notion that the league, as Heller predicts, can maintain high standards both on and off the field and remain sustainable as a Partner League of MLB even though the ground is shifting.
The 2021 Pioneer League schedule, which could be a 92-game model, is expected to begin in May, less than six months from now.
The eight-team Pioneer League consists of the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula PaddleHeads, Idaho Falls Chukars, Ogden Raptors, Northern Colorado (formerly Orem) Owlz, Grand Junction Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes, with the potential to expand to as many as 10 teams.
From a Mustangs perspective, following is a breakdown of what to watch for as the new-look league begins to take shape:
On the field
In the past, the Reds would decide which players they would assign to Billings. Now it will be incumbent on the Mustangs to fill the roster.
Players are likely to come from different avenues — those that go undrafted, free agents who were previously under contract with major league organizations, and, perhaps, MLB “loaners” deemed not yet ready to be affiliated players.
With the MLB first-year player draft expected to be reduced from 40 rounds to 20, and with major league organizational rosters expected to be capped at 180 players, it presents an opportunity for Billings to build a team made up of prospects that would have otherwise been drafted or signed under the previous format.
“In the past, the team owners have never had any say whatsoever. We’d take the players they give us and that’s that,” Heller said. “But now we have an opportunity to directly impact what happens on the field.”
Heller said the Mustangs’ next manager, whoever that might be, will likely be tasked with filling the roster.
Heller also owns three other minor league teams: the Single-A Lowell Spinners in Massachusetts, the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits in Iowa and the Advanced Single-A Wilmington Blue Rocks in Delaware. He believes his baseball connections can help funnel high-quality talent to Billings.
Whether a player-development conduit can still exist between Billings and Cincinnati in some unofficial capacity isn’t yet known, though both Heller and Roller are intrigued by that possibility.
“Our hope is that at some point when the dust settles and everybody knows what this actually means, that perhaps there is an opportunity that that pipeline between Billings and Cincinnati exists in some form, some shape, some manner, because we certainly don’t want to lose that connection to the Reds,” Roller said.
“I believe in Billings we offer a best-in-class environment for player development,” Heller said. “I hope and expect that there are going to be major league teams that would want to make use of that.”
Off the field
As one of the top draws in the Pioneer League for years, the Mustangs have consistently provided a fun and relaxing vibe for fans at Dehler Park. Game day promotions and ballpark amenities have had as much to do with that as the product on the field.
As general manager, Roller’s focus will be to continue to give fans a reason to fill the seats, even if players are no longer under contract with MLB parent clubs.
“I think for us, what’s more important is the fan experience,” he said. “What we can control is what goes on up here on the concourse and that we’re providing the same experience we have to the fans that we always have. I know we’re committed to keeping prices as affordable as we possibly can and provide the same type of entertainment we’ve provided for years.
“If there’s anything we can do from our end to increase the entertainment experience, I know Dave is committed to that. I think I’m not overstepping my bounds in saying that we’re committed to providing as good an experience, if not a better experience than we have in the past.”
In terms of attendance, the Mustangs bring upwards of 100,000 spectators through the gates each season. Roller wants to keep the proverbial turnstiles spinning.
Meanwhile, as a result of the entire 2020 minor league season being shuttered due to coronavirus, the Mustangs laid off three full-time members of its front-office staff at the end of May. It was a decision that Heller at the time said was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
Heller has anticipated being able to hire Mustangs employees again. He said Tuesday that a larger front-office staff will likely need to be put in place now that the team is taking on more obligations.
“I think (the staff) will be bigger than in the past. It has to be,” he said. “Now not only do you have responsibility of taking care of the fans but you’ve got the additional responsibility of finding and caring for the players. By sheer definition we’re going to have to have a bigger staff.”
Finances and sustainability
This is a big question for fans and observers alike. How long can this new Partner League venture last without professional development licenses and official farm-club connections to Major League Baseball?
What is the sustainability level?
With the affiliated minor league system being shrunk to just 120 teams as short-season leagues are restructured and redefined, Heller said there is a unique opportunity for the Pioneer League to fill a specific void that now exists in professional baseball.
“I think it is sustainable only because it fills an important niche in the player development chain. That’s why I’m so optimistic about this league,” Heller said. “Where are players supposed to go who are good enough to have been drafted under the old (40-round format) but not good enough to be drafted under the new one? There is a hole in the player development food chain, and we are filling that hole.”
Another piece to this puzzle is the fact that Heller and his fellow team owners will now be responsible for paying players. In the past, that was handled by major league parent clubs. Travel will also be an added expense; those costs were split under the previous arrangement.
Major League Baseball has said it will provide at least some financial assistance to its Partner Leagues — which as of now also include the Frontier League, the Atlantic League and the American Association — but much of the operating costs will fall on the teams themselves.
Publicly, the eight-team league is unified in its goals, but fiscal and economic concerns seem very real.
“There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a very different financial model than what we’ve had in the past,” Heller said. “The financial piece of it is really going to be the biggest challenge.”
There is much to be determined before the first pitch is thrown in May, and from a league standpoint there’s not a lot of time to put everything in place.
At the very least, following months of uncertainty, there’s less stress following Major League Baseball’s announcement that professional baseball is still alive in Billings and in the Pioneer League.
It’s just a matter of what comes next.
“I’m relieved. Relieved not only for the club itself but also for the community of Billings,” Roller said. “Huge sigh of relief when it comes to those two things. I can’t begin to imagine, having known it for as long as we’ve known it, that professional baseball wouldn’t be played in Billings during the summer months.
“The hole that it would create in this community, I can’t imagine how large that would be. The word is relief more than anything else.”
