BILLINGS — Jackson Raper clubbed a tiebreaking three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning Friday night at Dehler Park, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-4 Pioneer League win over the Great Falls Voyagers.
Gabe Wurtz tripled, homered — his 18th of the season — and also drove in three runs for the Mustangs, who started off a nine-game homestand on the right foot. They improved to 15-13 in the second half and 40-34 overall, while Great Falls dropped to 14-14, 40-34.
McLain Harris (1-0) picked up the win with two innings in relief of starter Pablo Arevalo, while Beaux Bonvillain threw a perfect ninth in his 21st straight scoreless appearance to pick up his sixth save.
Arevalo allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings.
Riley Jepson and Christopher Monroe both had two hits for Great Falls.
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.
