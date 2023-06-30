MISSOULA — Typically when a pro baseball team makes a trade for a "player to be named later," that player proves to be painfully average.

Last year when Michael Schlact dealt a Missoula PaddleHead to the independent Joliet Slammers without knowing who or even when he would get someone in return, he didn't get his hopes up too high.

Little did he know Jake Guenther would end up being one of the best on his Pioneer League-leading 2023 squad.

"They offered him up and we looked at where he had been and I called the teams and they were like, there's a lot of tools there," Schlact said of Guenther, whose was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and played in High-A ball in 2021 despite a serious wrist injury. "It's nice to get a player like him almost in a lucky way that they would just offer him up. We've enjoyed having him."

Guenther has been a mainstay at first base and he's hitting .364, which is the third best average among regular starters. Pretty impressive considering his swing is a work in progress.

"The swing was weird ever since I broke the wrist (at TCU) before being drafted, so I was trying to figure out everything I could," Guenther said of his minor league experience. "Just the bat felt like a 2-by-4 in my hands as opposed to a paint brush."

After being released last year by the High-A Hickory Crawdads, a Texas Rangers affiliate, Guenther hooked on with Joliet, an independent team just a few hours from his Wisconsin hometown. He tore up his knee in his first week of action.

Two months later, he was informed that Missoula wanted his services.

"I thought about it and I go elk hunting out in Colorado and ... If you're going to try to find yourself again, you might as well go to a place where you've never really been before and it's beautiful country," Guenther said. "After talking to Schlact it was kind of a no-brainer."

As good as the 25-year-old Guenther is on the field, he's just as valuable off the field, according to Schlact.

"He brings like a good but goofy energy. He keeps it light," the manager said. "You have to have that.

"(Personality) is a lot more important than the talent level we have, I think. The way these schedules and travel are set up, you're with the guys more off the field than you are on. Who you are off the field, in the clubhouse and as a teammate matters a lot more."

Guenther knows he can perform in the minor leagues after hitting .320 in rookie ball in 2019. The goal is to follow former PaddleHeads teammate Kamron Willman and get back to the minors.

"I feel like I have a whole other gear to get to," he said. "Every since basically COVID happened I haven't felt like I'm able to get in the box and just let er rip.

"I can't say enough about the greatness of Schlact and the faith he's put in me to put me in the lineup every single day even tough I am tinkering with stuff, trying to figure it out. It's a work in progress but I feel like I'm close."

On Thursday night, former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz turned in a strong pitching performance in sparking the PaddleHeads to a 4-1 win at Great Falls.

Schultz (4-0) struck out eight and allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings. Relievers Liu Fuenmayor, Karl Blum and Mark Simon combined to hold the Voyagers (9-22) scoreless down the stretch.

Missoula (25-8) maintained its five-game lead over the Glacier Range Riders (19-12) in the Pioneer League North Division first-half race. The PaddleHeads and Range Riders are squaring off in a big series at Ogren-Allegiance Park this weekend and only 15 games remain before the midway point of the season.

After losing to Great Falls Wednesday, Missoula led the whole way Thursday. Dondrei Hubbard put the visitors on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the second inning. The score stayed at 1-0 until the PaddleHeads added three insurance runs in the sixth thanks to Patrick Chung's two-run home run and Keaton Greenwalt's RBI double.

Missoula finished with eight hits to just two for the hosts. Greenwalt led the PaddleHeads with three hits, two of which were doubles, and Hubbard collected two hits.

Missoula will host Glacier at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Fireworks will follow the game.