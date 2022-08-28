Billings' Jalen Garcia wears the home run sunglasses as he celebrates with his teammates as the Mustangs hosted the Missoula PaddleHeads at Dehler Park on Sunday. Garcia homered in the eighth inning and hit a walk-off single for the Ponies in the ninth in their 3-2 win.
Billings' Jalen Garcia wears the home run sunglasses as he celebrates with his teammates as the Mustangs hosted the Missoula PaddleHeads at Dehler Park on Sunday. Garcia homered in the eighth inning and hit a walk-off single for the Ponies in the ninth in their 3-2 win.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Starting pitcher Ethan McRae threw the first seven innings for the Billings Mustangs Sunday.
BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia shined for the Billings Mustangs Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.
The former Billings Scarlet and Montana State Billings standout hit a two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in pinch runner Abraham Mow in the Ponies' 3-2 Pioneer League baseball win over the Missoula PaddleHeads.
With the win, the Mustangs (45-37 overall, 20-16 second half) split the six-game series with the PaddleHeads (59-24, 24-12).
With 2,114 fans in attendance, Garcia belted a solo homer to give the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The home run was Garcia's 11th of the year and his first since returning from the injured list.
Overall, Garcia was 3 for 5 at the plate from his leadoff position. He drove in two and scored one run.
Missoula struck first in the contest when Nick Gatewood scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Gatewood hit a leadoff double to start the frame and had advanced to third base on a flyout.
Billings tied the contest at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Gabe Wurtz singled home Juan Teixeira.
Missoula would tie the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when McClain O'Connor doubled to plate pinch runner Patrick Chung.
Billings starting pitcher Ethan McRae worked the first seven innings, scattering three hits, a walk and one run (earned). He struck out five. Zach Penrod (1-0), Billings' third pitcher, pitched the final 1.1 innings for the win.
Missoula's Domingo Pena threw the first five innings, allowing five hits and one run (earned). He didn't walk a batter and whiffed six.
The Mustangs begin a six-game series at Ogden Monday. Missoula will entertain Glacier on Monday.
Photos: Billings Mustangs VS Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Updated
Billings Mustangs play Missoula at Dehler Park on Sunday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.