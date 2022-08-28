BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia shined for the Billings Mustangs Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

The former Billings Scarlet and Montana State Billings standout hit a two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in pinch runner Abraham Mow in the Ponies' 3-2 Pioneer League baseball win over the Missoula PaddleHeads. 

With the win, the Mustangs (45-37 overall, 20-16 second half) split the six-game series with the PaddleHeads (59-24, 24-12).

Garcia, who returned to the Mustangs prior to Thursday's game against Missoula after missing 13 contests because of injury, had another big hit for the Ponies on Sunday.

With 2,114 fans in attendance, Garcia belted a solo homer to give the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the eighth inning. 

The home run was Garcia's 11th of the year and his first since returning from the injured list.

Overall, Garcia was 3 for 5 at the plate from his leadoff position. He drove in two and scored one run.

Missoula struck first in the contest when Nick Gatewood scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Gatewood hit a leadoff double to start the frame and had advanced to third base on a flyout.

Billings tied the contest at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Gabe Wurtz singled home Juan Teixeira. 

Missoula would tie the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when McClain O'Connor doubled to plate pinch runner Patrick Chung. 

Billings starting pitcher Ethan McRae worked the first seven innings, scattering three hits, a walk and one run (earned). He struck out five. Zach Penrod (1-0), Billings' third pitcher, pitched the final 1.1 innings for the win. 

Missoula's Domingo Pena threw the first five innings, allowing five hits and one run (earned). He didn't walk a batter and whiffed six.

The Mustangs begin a six-game series at Ogden Monday. Missoula will entertain Glacier on Monday. 

Tags

Load comments