BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs right-hander Ruben Ramirez signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. The Mustangs made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

Ramirez had appeared in five games with Billings, making his first appearance on July 29. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.2 innings, while striking out nine without walking a batter.

Ramirez becomes the fourth player from the independent Mustangs to be signed by a major-league organization. He’ll join the ACL Royals Gold and will be teammates with former Mustang Jordan Hovey, who was also signed by Kansas City earlier this season.

