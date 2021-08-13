BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs right-hander Ruben Ramirez signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. The Mustangs made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.
Ramirez had appeared in five games with Billings, making his first appearance on July 29. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.2 innings, while striking out nine without walking a batter.
Ramirez becomes the fourth player from the independent Mustangs to be signed by a major-league organization. He’ll join the ACL Royals Gold and will be teammates with former Mustang Jordan Hovey, who was also signed by Kansas City earlier this season.
🚨NEWS🚨: Ruben Ramirez has officially signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals. He has been assigned to the ACL Royals Gold team and will play with 2021 Mustang Jordan Hovey!— Billings Mustangs (@Mustangs) August 13, 2021
He becomes the fourth Mustang player this season to sign with a major league club. pic.twitter.com/GEcNagw8GI
