MISSOULA — The good news for youngsters aspiring to hit like Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Keaton Greenwalt is that his secret weapon is pretty cheap.

"I eat a little instant cup of ramen before every game," the outfielder said with a smile Friday. "After BP (batting practice) I'll go in there and I'll eat me a cup and go out and play the game. That's the key for me."

It's easy to understand why the 25-year-old New Mexico native has made noodles a pregame habit. He started in 2019 during a memorable month of July when he hit over .400 for the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

These days Greenwalt is doing major damage for Zootown's pro baseball team. He leads the Pioneer League in RBIs with 23 and shares the PaddleHeads lead in home runs with four. He boasted a .339 average heading into Friday's game against visiting Great Falls.

Greenwalt had a strong first season in Missoula when he hit .305 in 2022. He's even better this season.

"Honestly the only difference is that he was playing hurt most of last year and didn't tell a soul," PaddleHeads third-year manager Michael Schlact said. "He had a great year last year. But when I found out afterward he had really been hurting all year long, it made it even more amazing what he was able to do."

Greenwalt, who is married and was recently accepted into pharmacy school, spent this past winter focusing on "getting healthy."

Still, it takes more than feeling good to accomplish what he has in the first three weeks of this season. Asked about his uncanny success, he points to the PaddleHeads coaching staff and his teammates.

"The whole RBI deal, I give all the credit to the guys in front of me here on base," he said. "They're the ones doing the hard work and I'm just up there getting lucky, hitting it wherever so they can score.

"I like being the guy that's on deck and there's runners on and it's like, OK, I'm going to get the job done. And I like my teammates having confidence in me."

Greenwalt, who was 5-foot-8 going into his junior year of high school and grew eight inches in one summer, is grateful to be playing for Schlact and the PaddleHeads organization. It may not pay like High-A ball, but it feels like family.

"I wouldn't change where I'm at for the world," he said. "It's going to be heartbreaking when it's over. The people here, it just draws you in."

Likewise, Schlact is grateful to have Greenwalt in PaddleHeads green.

"He's a leader in the clubhouse, a leader on the field, and he doesn't have to say it. He lives it," Schlact said. "Some people talk about it and some are big showmen about it and he's not.

"He works really hard, never says a negative word, and it's really cool to watch. It's magnetic really. Everyone is drawn to what he's doing."

The ultimate baseball goals for Greenwalt, who played his college ball for NCAA Division II Lubbock Christian, are to help Missoula to a Pioneer League championship and someday return to the minor leagues. Three weeks into the 2023 schedule, the PaddleHeads are looking like a good bet to get back to the Pioneer title series for the third straight year.

"Everyone seems to just jell together," said the former Phillies farmhand. "Everyone says that all the time about good teams. But this one especially, I can go in there any given day and banter with somebody about anything and it's received well and we're all friendly."

Missoula wins series

On Thursday in Great Falls, Jayson Newman used the long ball to provide an early spark for the PaddleHeads for the second night in a row.

The 2022 Pioneer League MVP smacked a two-run home run in the first inning and his team maintained a lead throughout in a 6-3 win. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to rain and lightning.

The PaddleHeads won the series, 2-1, and kept pace with North Division frontrunner Glacier (10-3), who won for the fifth game in a row. Missoula took a 10-5 record into Friday's home game against Great Falls.

Former Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Alfredo Villa (2-0) earned the complete-game win. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.

After Newman ripped his fourth run of the season to give the visitors a 2-0 lead, the Voyagers (5-8) answered with a run in the bottom of the first. The PaddleHeads regained their two-run lead on a Thomas DeBonville RBI single in the second, then padded their advantage on a DeBonville two-RBI single in the fourth.

Missoula took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth and held on. The first three batters in the inning recorded hits as the hosts shaved their deficit to 6-3. However, Villa coaxed a pop-out and recorded a strikeout and the game was called with two outs.