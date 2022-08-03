MISSOULA — Some players and fans like the Pioneer League's knockout rule, others not so much.
Chances are the Missoula PaddleHeads were feeling pretty good about it Tuesday night.
Zootown's pro baseball team was tied with the Great Falls Voyagers after nine innings, 8-8, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. That meant the game was going to be decided home-run-derby style in the unique knockout format.
Missoula slugger Jayson Newman went opposite Riley Jepson of the Voyagers in the first round, but neither was able to end the game with a home run. Breydon Daniel of the Voyagers squared off against Lamar Sparks in the next round. Neither hit a home run in the second round, but Sparks hit a laser over the wall in the third round to give the hosts a 9-8 win.
Both teams had 11 hits in the game. Sparks, Newman, McClain O'Connor and Brandon Riley each had two for Missoula.
The PaddleHeads jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings behind Cam Thompson's two-RBI single and solo home runs by Riley and O'Connor. Then Great Falls roughed up Missoula starting pitcher Zach Torra for eight runs in the next two frames.
Missoula trailed 8-7 in the eighth inning when Patrick Chung doubled to right center field for the hosts, scoring Thompson. Neither team plated a run in the ninth, setting the stage for Sparks' heroics.
Key to the outcome was Missoula's strong relief pitching in the last five innings after Torra departed. Nate Boyle was especially good, holding the Voyagers scoreless in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.
The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads boosted their league-best record to 43-17. Great Falls fell to 34-26.
