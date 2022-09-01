MISSOULA — The cardiac PaddleHeads pulled out another thrilling win late Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Trailing by a run and down to its last strike in the ninth, Missoula's pro baseball team used a Keaton Greenwalt solo home run to tie the Glacier Range Riders at 5-5. The game went into knockout mode — the Pioneer League's unique way of settling things with a version of home run derby — and Lamar Sparks smacked a tater in Round One to give the hosts a 6-5 win.
The dramatic finish came just two nights after the PaddleHeads' most epic comeback of the season, erasing a six-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth against the Range Riders. Missoula has tied or taken the lead in the 7th inning or later in all three wins over Glacier this week.
The PaddleHeads have won three straight and four of their last five. They boast the best record in the league at 62-24 and the highest winning percentage in pro ball at .718.
After Glacier jumped in front 5-3 in the fourth, reliever Domingo Pena steadied the ship for the hosts with two solid innings. The trio of Cody Thompson, Tyler Elliot and Nathan Alexander also contributed, combining for three shutout innings.
Patrick Chung helped Missoula get on the comeback trail in the seventh with a two-out RBI single that pulled his team within one, 5-4. The former Western Oregon standout had a banner night, finishing 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Glacier fell to 35-50 with the loss. The two teams will play in Missoula every night through Saturday.
