MISSOULA — After two exasperating nights in which they faded in the ninth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads finished the week with a bang Sunday.
Missoula broke a tie with four runs in the eighth inning and held on for a 10-6 win over the Ogden Raptors at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The win moved Missoula to 22-10, matching Ogden for the best record in the Pioneer League and giving the PaddleHeads a half-game lead over Idaho Falls in the Northern Division race.
"I don't think it matters what happened the last couple of nights, these guys are going to show up and play hard, that's what I love about them," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said.
Missoula capitalized on shaky Ogden pitching in the eighth. McClain O'Connor was hit by a pitch, Nick Gatewood drew a walk and Dean Nevarez lived on a fielder's choice to load the bases with no outs. All three came home to score, with Cameron Thompson's RBI single highlighting the surge, and the hosts tacked on one more insurance run on a sacrifice fly.
The PaddleHeads enjoyed a three-run burst in the peanut inning, the bottom of the sixth. The rally broke a 3-3 tie and chased Ogden lefty starting pitcher Anthony Donatella, who gave Missoula's left-handed hitters fits.
Brandon Riley started the surge with a one-out double off the wall. Zac Almond followed with a single, setting up Aaron Bond for an RBI single up the middle. Gatewood followed with an RBI single up the middle and Nevarez added an RBI bloop single to center field.
Ogden answered with a run in the top of the seventh on a solo blast by pinch-hitter Frankie Zezioro. The Raptors then tied the score in the eighth, 6-6, with a pair of runs.
The Raptors jumped on Missoula starting pitcher Ryan Hare for three runs in the top of the third.
Missoula answered with three runs in the bottom half. Nevarez started the rally with a leadoff double and Sam Troyer followed with a single. Thompson capitalized with a two-RBI double off the center field wall and he later scored on a ground out.
On Saturday night the PaddleHeads lost a home heartbreaker to the Raptors. The hosts took a lead into the ninth inning but couldn't hold on in dropping a 12-11 decision.
Missoula claimed its first lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to consecutive doubles from Riley and Thompson.
In the ninth, Jacob Goldfarb hit an RBI triple for the Raptors to tie the game. The former Oregon Duck later scored on an RBI single by Josh Broughton.
