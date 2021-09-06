Locked in a tie game after seven innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for three runs in the eighth en route to an 8-5 road win over the Great Falls Voyagers Sunday night.
With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best overall record to 61-31. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained a one-game lead over the Billings Mustangs atop the standings in the second-half race after Billings won Sunday. The PaddleHeads are 26-18 and the Mustangs are 25-19.
With two outs in the top of the eighth, Missoula's A.J. Wright gave his team a 6-5 lead by driving home a run on a single to right. One batter later, Nick "Gator" Gatewood drove in two more on a double to left center.
Relief pitchers Mark Simon and Jayson Newman did the rest. Simon pitched a scoreless eight in earning the win and Newman a scoreless ninth in earning a save.
The Paddleheads jumped on the board first on a Dean Nevarez opposite-field home run in the second. McClain O’Conner made an immediate impact in his first game off the inactive list for Missoula, homering in the third. Nevarez the knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third to make the score 3-0.
O'Conner finished just a triple shy of the cycle. He went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
The Voyagers (39-53) battled back in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Missoula advantage to 4-3. Kyle Crowl drove in a pair in the fourth on a double, continuing his solid series at the plate.
After Great Falls scored two runs in the seventh to knot the score at 5-5, Simon found a rhythm on the mound and retired three batters in order. Simon found himself in a jam in the eighth when Great Falls loaded the bases, but Missoula's standout reliever came through without allowing a run.
Newman struck out the side in the ninth. The Southern California native has yet to allow a run in seven appearances this season, striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.
Missoula played the rubber game in their three-game series at Great Falls on Monday. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Tuesday morning.
