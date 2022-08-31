OGDEN, Utah — Abraham Mow hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to help the Billings Mustangs complete a comeback 4-3 Pioneer League win over the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night.

The Raptors built a 3-1 lead after six innings before the Mustangs evened the score with the help of an Ogden error and a pinch-hit RBI single by Gabe Wurtz in the seventh.

Crews Taylor homered for the Mustangs (21-18 second half, 46-39 overall) and Mow and Andrew Fernandez both finished with two hits.

Jesus Valdez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to give the Raptors (19-20, 48-39) a two-run lead.

Foster Pace (7-3) threw a scoreless inning, and Beaux Bonvillain got the final four outs for his ninth save.

The teams continue their series Thursday night in Ogden.

