COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rocky Mountain scored four runs combined between the seventh and eighth innings Wednesday night to capture an 8-5 victory over Billings in Pioneer League baseball.
The loss for the Mustangs was just their fourth in the past 11 games. The game was the first of a six-game series between the teams at UCHealth Park.
Billings jumped out to a lead in the second inning on Jalen Garcia's three-run home run. It was Garcia's third homer in two games and his seventh of the season.
Chris Eusay added a two-run shot in the third, his eighth, to put the Mustangs up 5-1.
Rocky Mountain added three in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Aldo Nunez. In the seventh, Joshua Esparza's sacrifice fly gave the Vibes the lead. They stretched their advantage in the eighth on a two-run homer by Sergio Macias.
Billings was retired in order in the top of the ninth to end the contest.
The Mustangs and Vibes will square off again Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
