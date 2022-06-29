MISSOULA — Growing up, Kamron Willman used to get annoyed when folks told him he was just like his grandfather.
"Now that's the biggest compliment I could ever receive," said the 24-year-old middle infielder, who has had a huge impact on the Missoula PaddleHeads since joining the team 11 days ago.
"He actually wrestled in college and played baseball just a little bit. He fought in the Vietnam War. Just that hard-nosed, old-school, keep-it-simple method. Every time I'm on the field, everything I do, it wouldn't be without him. I give him all the credit every chance I get, him and my pops."
Kamron's grandfather, Tom Willman, died last fall. It's a shame, because he would have loved to see his grandson tear it up for the Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads.
You might say Willman has provided the magic touch for Missoula's pro baseball organization. The team is 7-0 since his first game in green and the native Californian is hitting .345.
"He's been a spark plug," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said. "His demeanor, the way he plays the game, he just fits in incredibly well. We knew that Day One.
"We did our homework and we knew we were getting a good player. But I don't think we knew necessarily that we were getting such a team guy, somebody that holds himself to a high standard. He never played pro ball before, but he gets it. He fit right in the clubhouse."
Willman had no idea if he'd ever play pro ball five weeks ago when he finished up his college career at NCAA Division I New Mexico. He opted to join a college amateur summer team in Minot, North Dakota, believing it would at least keep him active.
"I think guys wouldn't take a chance on a guy who has been at home sitting for a month or so when they could have a guy who is actually still playing," he said. "I was with Minot for a little over two weeks when I got a text from Schlact.
"We were actually on the road, so getting to Kalispell when I did make my (PaddleHeads) debut was a trek for sure. I had a couple flights delayed. I had to stay the night in the Denver airport. I got two hours of sleep in and was ready to go for the game that day."
Two hours turned out to be plenty for Willman. He went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in his pro debut against the Glacier Range Riders.
"It's been phenomenal," said Willman, who spent a majority of his college career at Kansas State, playing alongside PaddleHeads teammate Cam Thompson. "I just keep thinking how blessed I am to be in this position.
"I played ball with a lot of guys growing up that were a lot better than me, a lot stronger or faster than me. The work ethic just to keep going is what got me to where I am and will get me to where I want to go. Just having that in the back of my head to never be content and just keep going."
A communications major who earned all-Big 12 academic accolades at Kansas State, the best word to describe Willman might just be grateful. He figures he'd never be playing pro ball if not for family — that goes for his father, grandfather and everyone else that made such a positive impact on his life growing up in Bakersfield.
"I give it all to my parents. The older I get, the more I realize how blessed I was to come up with them," he said. "Just being around other ballplayers, different cities and states, your parents really matter. I owe them everything.
"Then I have a twin brother Kyle, so I always had somebody to play catch with, go outside with, fight with. My family, we were really close growing up."
Kamron's goal is to play pro ball as long as possible. And he has a secret weapon in his strong work ethic.
"You have to know yourself and know what you need to do to be ready," he said. "Even on off days, just having a plan and attacking it. It want to learn it, because that separates good ballplayers from great ballplayers."
