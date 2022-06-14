MISSOULA — Kevin Whatley leaped toward home plate with both feet as he hit a wall of ice water, courtesy of a teammate.
He had just hit his first home run as a Missoula PaddleHead and boy it was a big one. His teammates mobbed him as he scored and one of them delivered a well-timed splash from a Gatorade jug, which must have been extra memorable considering it was stocking cap weather.
That was last Wednesday, and it marked the first walk-off home run in team history. Coincidence or not, the PaddleHeads haven't lost since and took a six-game win streak into their home contest against the Great Falls Voyagers Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old Whatley, who grew up near Seattle and has played pro ball for independent league teams the past five years, called it the biggest round-tripper of his life.
It was affirmation he's doing the right thing in trying to become a consistent switch hitter. It's been quite the endeavor, requiring a lot of patience, persistence, humility and hard work.
"It was my first career left-handed home run after I started hitting lefty a year ago," he said with a smile. "It was just a magical moment.
"I had to fake it for a year," he added, referring to his journey as a switch hitter. "I got released twice. People probably didn't agree with it. It probably looked bad at first. It didn't look normal, me missing in BP and missing off the T. People said it would ruin my career. Every time someone gives up on me, I want to create more value."
You might say Whatley is a man who believes in fate. At least he did on the night of his walk-off home run.
"In the eighth inning I could feel it. I knew it was going to happen," said the shortstop, who has quickly become a fan favorite with his .328 batting average and the rapport he has built with the PaddleHeads faithful.
"It was like déjà vu. I was out there playing short and I just knew I was going to run around the bases like an idiot and just go crazy and it just happened. It was cool."
You might say Whatley is a true underdog when it comes to pro baseball. He played quarterback for the football team and point guard for the basketball team in high school, and baseball was a sport he never envisioned himself playing after 12th grade. He wasn't even given a look by college scouts.
"I really wanted to keep playing football or basketball, but my father said, 'I think you have more of a career in baseball,'" he said. "I had a couple buddies at a local junior college. I filled out some stuff online and the next thing you know I'm going to Everett Community College."
From there Whatley played briefly at Wright State in Ohio in 2017 before starting his pro career. He's made stops in Michigan, Kentucky, Maryland and most recently Quebec City in Canada. He looks upon Missoula as the best place he's ever played.
"This is gold. It's incredible here," he said. "Every day I'm in awe and having more fun than I've ever had. The view, the people ... People have their own style here and I feel like I can truly be myself. I feel very accepted."
Regardless of where his pro career takes him, Whatley wants to make history. In addition to his experience at shortstop, he'd love to show his versatility by pitching, catching and playing the outfield.
For now, he's proud to be in the lineup for the defending Pioneer League champions, who have shown rare resilience this season.
"When it's late in a game, even if we're down, we have faith in each other," he explained. "The comebacks we've had give you security when you're down."
On Monday night the PaddleHeads improved to 11-6 with a doubleheader sweep at Billings, 4-2 and 9-3.
In Game 2, the PaddleHeads scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. Jared Akins homered in the uprising to drive in three runs.
Zachary Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher with four innings of relief work.
In the first game, Missoula received a two-run home run from Nick Gatewood in the sixth inning and a two-run homer from McClain O'Connor in the seventh. Missoula starter Domingo Pena (2-1) went five innings for the win.
