BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager.
In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring after 18 years as the team's GM. As the Mustangs' GM, Allen will oversee the team's staff and day-to-day operations.
“Matt Allen is a rising star in minor league baseball,” said Mustangs’ owner Dave Heller of Main Street Baseball in the press release. “He’s done virtually every job there is to do in the game, and he’s excelled at each. He knows how to run a team, hire and inspire a staff, manage a ballpark, and, above all, provide a first-rate game experience for our guests. We’ve got a lot of big things planned for the Mustangs and in this, our 75th anniversary year, and I’m excited for him to lead us forward.”
Allen, who was born and raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, joins the Billings front office after spending seven years with the Pioneer League's Grand Junction (Colorado) franchise, including the past four as the club’s assistant GM. Beginning with the team as an intern in 2016, Allen held numerous roles within the organization, including positions in food and beverage, operations, sales, and management the release noted. The Mustangs are also members of the Pioneer League.
The press release stated that during Allen’s tenure with Grand Junction, the team broke attendance and sponsorship records, while also raising money for various charities and non-profit organizations. In addition, the team also underwent a successful rebrand, becoming the Grand Junction Jackalopes ahead of the 2023 season.
“I am extremely excited to join a team and community with such a rich baseball history,” said Allen in the news release. “Being able to work with and learn from some of baseball's best Gary Roller, Dave Heller, and Joe Kubly (COO of Main Street Baseball) is such a blessing. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and many more to come.”
Allen graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2016 with a degree in sports management and played four years on the school’s baseball team. He earned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference academic player of the year award his senior season.
“Knowing Matt from his time spent in Grand Junction, I’m confident that his working knowledge of the Pioneer League and previous experience in professional baseball in general will prove beneficial to the Mustangs operation in Billings,” Roller was quoted in the release.
The Mustangs will begin the 2023 season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, on May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
