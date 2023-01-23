BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager.

In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring after 18 years as the team's GM. As the Mustangs' GM, Allen will oversee the team's staff and day-to-day operations.

