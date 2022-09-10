McClain O'Connor's monster night helped the Missoula PaddleHeads win for the 10th time in their last 11 games late Friday night.
O'Connor went 4 for 6 with a double, triple and three runs scored in an 8-5 road triumph against the Boise Hawks. Zootown's Pioneer League team boosted its record to 69-25 and its winning percentage to .734, which is the best in all of pro baseball.
Missoula manager Michael Schlact used four pitchers. Starter Austen Seidel allowed four earned runs on six hits with four walks in five innings. Nathan Alexander (1-1) came on in the sixth and earned the win, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings. Mark Simon picked up his first save after striking out two in the ninth.
Missoula slugger Jayson Newman remained just one RBI shy of the Pioneer League single-season record. Matt Fienstein of Idaho Falls set the standard with 116 last season.
The PaddleHeads finished up their regular season Saturday night in Boise. They will start a best-of-3 playoff series with the Billings Mustangs on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Magic City. Game 2 will be played in Missoula on Wednesday night and Game 3, if necessary, will also be played in Zootown.
The winner of that series will play in the league championship. The PaddleHeads are defending champs.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
