BILLINGS — Minor League Baseball is denying it has agreed to reduce its number of affiliated teams, contradicting reports from Baseball America and The Associated Press.
Citing sources, Baseball America and The AP reported Tuesday that MiLB is prepared to agree to cut its affiliated teams from 160 to 120 when it meets with Major League Baseball negotiators on Wednesday. MiLB quickly responded with a statement of denial.
"Recent articles on the negotiations between MiLB and Major League Baseball (MLB) are largely inaccurate. There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues," the statement read. "MiLB looks forward to continuing the good faith negotiations with MLB on Wednesday as we work toward an agreement that best ensures the future of professional baseball throughout the United States and Canada."
Regarding ongoing negotiations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U3MTM9rOPg— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 21, 2020
If MiLB did agree to MLB's contraction proposal, it "could be a clear step toward a deal," Baseball America's J.J. Cooper wrote Tuesday.
"MiLB has now agreed to find ways to come to agreement on almost all of MLB’s public demands," Cooper wrote. "Now the open question is whether MLB will be willing to accept the concession as a foundation for a potential deal."
MLB proposed the reduction of 42 teams (and the addition of two independent league teams) last year as part of a new Professional Baseball Agreement. Those 42 teams include the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula PaddleHeads and the other five clubs that play in the Rookie-level Pioneer League. The PBA is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season, and the proposal would go into effect leading into the 2021 season.
PaddleHeads owner Peter Davis told 406mtsports.com Tuesday he'd be shocked if MiLB agreed to shrink to 120 teams Wednesday because it's still early in the negotiation process.
"We just have to assume it's kind of a nuclear negotiating strategy, and we just need to fight back," Davis said. "Even if Minor League Baseball does agree to whatever this is, it's still not done for us. We're going to fight this till the end. We're not going to lay back and just let it happen, I promise you."
MLB representatives were scheduled to visit Missoula, Great Falls and Billings beginning March 25 as part of negotiations for a new PBA, but those meetings were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also forced MLB and other sports leagues to suspend their seasons. Montana politicians, including Gov. Steve Bullock, were planning to attend those meetings.
"That has to weaken Minor League Baseball's position," Davis said of the pandemic. "It weakens everyone's position. It's just ugly across the board for everybody, everything. There's nothing good about this."
Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester have both signed a U.S. Senate resolution in hopes of preventing MLB from cutting Pioneer League teams. The House of Representatives has also proposed a resolution opposing MiLB contraction, and Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has advocated saving the MiLB teams on the chopping block.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included the wrong number of minor league teams that would be cut under MLB's proposal. That error has been fixed.
