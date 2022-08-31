MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen.
Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
Every time the Missoula PaddleHead first baseman/relief pitcher hits a home run, he breaks his own single-season record as the undisputed Pioneer League king. He's at 31 right now, plus he's just four RBIs away from the all-time league record in that category for a single season (116).
"After the season I'll be able to reflect on it," Newman told the Missoulian prior to Wednesday's home game against the Glacier Range Riders. "It's been a good season so far. But we have bigger goals in mind for the team.
"Hitting is just something that has clicked for me. I think getting away from the game when I was hurt (early in the season), just seeing how pitchers attack hitters, it really helped me. It brought me a newfound love for the game. I do know this year is something special for me."
The special will tarnish if the PaddleHeads don't follow through and repeat as league champions. Newman was part of the team that won it all last season, joining the PaddleHeads in August of 2021.
But being the catalyst for this year's team, with its gaudy 61-24 record, makes it different for Newman. He's a humble man who would never admit it, but he's the straw that stirs the drink at the plate and he's a clutch reliever that manager Michael Schlact can rely on in a pinch.
The playoff format has changed this season, and the new setup favors a team with Missoula's impressive wealth of hitting talent. Instead of being forced to win a one-game playoff to reach the championship like last year, the North Division representative will be determined in a best-of-3 series.
No matter who the PaddleHeads face in the postseason on Sept. 14, they may find comfort in knowing that Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be held at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"The positive is there's not so much stress on one game," Newman offered. "But we have to focus on winning one game at a time. We do have a target on our back with all the success we've had this year. But we know the championship has to come through Missoula."
The PaddleHeads have solid pitching they'll feel good about heading into the postseason. But there's no doubt the 2022 team will be remembered for its incredible offensive arsenal.
"We always say hitting is contagious. It really is," Newman said. "We've talked with other teams, other coaches, and just 1 through 9, it's one of the toughest lineups to pitch to because you don't have a break. We don't really have a lot of selfish at bats. It's more selfless at bats."
For all he's accomplished this season, Newman probably deserves a nickname. For a while the PaddleHeads public address announcer was calling him The Undertaker. But that seemed to speak to his pitching more than his hitting.
So, what do you think, Jason? The Missoula Masher? The Big Boss? The California (raised) Crusher? Mr. PaddleHead?
"Fans can name me anything they want," Newman says with a smile. "I'm just OK with Jayson."
Late Tuesday night, McClain O'Connor's seventh-inning grand slam gave the PaddleHeads the power surge they needed in a comeback win over the Range Riders.
Zootown's pro baseball team went from being locked in a tie to four in front with that one swing of the bat and the PaddleHeads cruised to a 9-4 victory at Ogren-Allegiance Park. It marked Missoula's eighth win in its last 10 games.
The PaddleHeads spotted the Range Riders (35-49) a 3-0 lead before the hosts broke through for a run on a Lamar Sparks homer in the fourth. Missoula knotted the score in the fifth on RBI singles by Kamron Willman and Sparks, then took its first lead on a Nick Gatewood solo shot in the sixth.
Glacier came back to tie the score at 4-4 in the seventh, setting the stage for O'Connor's game-defining grand slam.
Reliever Mark Simon (1-1) earned the win, coming on with two outs in the seventh and holding the visitors scoreless for 1 1/3 innings. Starter Connor Schultz was solid, allowing just three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of duty.
Willman led the PaddleHeads with three singles. Sparks had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Gatewood two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.
