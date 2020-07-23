MISSOULA — Major League Baseball will have a taste of Montana to start the season.
Missoula native and former Great Falls Voyagers pitcher Codi Heuer (pronounced HOY-er) was named to the Opening Day roster for the Chicago White Sox, who begin their regular season Friday. He's one 16 pitchers on the 30-player roster, which has been elevated from 26 players to start the 60-game season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Heuer is a right-handed relief pitcher who stands at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds and turned 24 years old earlier this month. It's his first time making a major-league roster, and it comes in just his third season since being drafted in 2018 and after throwing just 105.2 innings in the minor leagues.
Heuer was born in Missoula but moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, for high school. After an all-state senior season at Fossil Ridge High School, he went to play at Wichita State, where he pitched for three seasons, accruing a 5.17 ERA and .260 batting average against in 60 appearances and 20 starts.
Following his junior season in 2018, Heuer was drafted by Chicago in the sixth round with the 168th overall pick. He started his minor-league career at Great Falls in the Rookie-level Pioneer League, posting a 4.74 ERA in 14 starts, including one in Missoula, where he got to pitch against the then-Osprey, who he watched as a kid while playing Little League baseball in the city.
Heuer was elevated to the Class A-Advanced Winston-Salem Dash to start 2019, putting up a 2.82 ERA in 20 games out of the bullpen. He moved up to the Class AA Birmingham Barons and lowered his ERA to 1.84 while saving nine games in 22 appearances from the bullpen.
Heuer was invited to Chicago's 2020 spring training camp and later landed on the 44-man roster for the 2020 summer camp last month. He'll wear jersey No. 65 for the White Sox.
MLB teams are allowed 30 roster spots for the season's first two weeks. That number goes down to 28 for the third and fourth weeks and then drops to 26 for the fifth and sixth weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.