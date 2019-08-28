MISSOULA — With their postseason hopes on life support, the Missoula Osprey showed their resilience Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The O's snapped a three-game skid with a 7-4 win over the Billings Mustangs. Missoula pulled within five games of the Pioneer League North Division-leading Mustangs with nine games left on their second-half slate.
Clean-up hitter Spencer Brickhouse was a hero for the Osprey early. He smacked solo home runs in the second and fourth innings in helping the hosts erase a 2-0 deficit. Neyfy Castillo's third-inning run on a double steal also helped the cause as Missoula and Billings battled to a 3-3 tie in the first five innings.
Denson Hull came on in relief of Osprey starter Tyler Poulin in the sixth and struggled in the seventh. Quincy McAfee drew a walk to lead off the inning, moved to third on a Quin Cotton base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Missoula rallied once again in the eighth.
Cam Coursey lived on a throwing error that caused a collision and forced him out of the game. Pinch runner Nick Grande moved up on a Jose Curpa base hit and a Tristen Carranza walk, prompting Billings to replace pitcher Jake Stevenson with Alec Byrd.
Axel Andueza stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and his swinging bunt single scored two runs, with the second coming across after a throwing error. Carranza scored on a sacrifice fly and Cesar Garcia delivered a two-out RBI single to give the O's a 7-4 lead.
Mitchell Stumpo came on to pitch the ninth for Missoula and sent the Mustangs down in order with the help of a strikeout. Billings lost for the first time in its last six games.
"We're happy to be home," said Stumpo, whose team went 24 days without playing in Missoula prior to the start of its current series with the Mustangs.
