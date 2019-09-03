The Missoula Osprey dropped a 19-3 decision to the Idaho Falls Chukars Tuesday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The loss dropped the O's two full games behind first-place Billings in the Pioneer League North Division standings. The Osprey and Mustangs will finish up the second half of the season with a four-game series starting Wednesday in Billings.
Missoula (19-15 second half) needs to take three of four games from the Mustangs (21-13) to finish first and earn a postseason berth. If Billings can muster two wins, it will win the second-half race.
Idaho Falls, who has already earned a postseason berth by winning the Pioneer League North Division first-half title, jumped on Missoula early and never looked back. The Chukars scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
Tristen Carranza led the Osprey with two hits. Idaho Falls piled up 16 hits to Missoula's six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.