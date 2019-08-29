Jose Curpa hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Missoula Osprey to a 3-2 win over the Billings Mustangs in a Pioneer League baseball game Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Osprey (17-13) crawled within four games of the first-place Mustangs (21-9) with eight games remaining. The Osprey face Idaho Falls on Friday and Saturday nights at Ogren-Allegiance Park to wrap up their home schedule.
Each team started with a runner at second in the tie-breaking procedure. Winning pitcher Ezequiel De La Cruz struck out the side in order for the Osprey.
Cesar Garcia started the inning at second for the Osprey and Curpa singled up the middle for the winning run.
After spotting the Mustangs a 2-0 lead, the Osprey used the long ball to knot the game. Jose Reyes hit a solo homer in the third and Francis Martinez did likewise in the fourth, his team-leading 11th of the season.
The Osprey wasted a golden opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out. Reliever Omar Conoropo came on to get back-to-back strikeouts, followed by a ground out to get out of the jam.
