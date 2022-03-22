MISSOULA — With the start of the Pioneer League baseball season just two months away, the Missoula PaddleHeads are close to finalizing their opening day roster.
The defending league champs made two roster moves this past weekend. The club is bringing a former Osprey back to Missoula in outfielder-turned-relief- pitcher Dan Swain and has also added a catcher in Niko Pacheco.
Pacheco played 55 games with the Ogden Raptors last season, posting a .304 batting average. He played collegiate ball at California State University Fullerton and Loyola Marymount before signing with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association.
Pacheco will add a steady glove and leadership behind the plate.
Swain started his career in the Arizona Diamondbacks system after being drafted in the 34th round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Siena College. After a quick stop in the Arizona Rookie League, he found his way onto the Hillsboro Hops roster of the Northwest League. He appeared 41 times for the Hops that season, rotating around the outfield.
In 2019, Swain began the transition from outfield to the bullpen. That same year he pitched two games for the Osprey, registering 3.1 innings.
The PaddleHeads will begin their Pioneer League title defense against the rival Billings Mustangs on May 25 in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.