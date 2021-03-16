MISSOULA — Back when he was coaching Justin Turner and the Cal State Fullerton baseball team to a College World Series title in 2004, George Horton had a competitive streak that served him well.
He's out of college coaching now, but his competitive side is strong as ever at age 67. He has brought it to the Missoula PaddleHeads as the team's new player personnel consultant.
He is working with manager Michael Schlact to put together what they hope will be a Pioneer League champion in 2021. Horton's connections with his former players and assistant coaches should serve him well. He sees it as an opportunity to "give back" to the game he loves.
"This seemed to be a perfect fit, mixing the challenge and the fun of putting pieces together and procuring players," said Horton, who made six College World Series coaching appearances between Fullerton and the University of Oregon.
"It's a mixture of professional challenge and the fun in my contract will be a couple fishing trips to Montana ... College baseball has given so much to me and it's time for me to give back to those young people and the great administration with the PaddleHeads, see if I can help them. I'm a competitor, signing up to work with some competitive people. Hopefully we'll see success right out of the gate."
A member of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, Horton's hiring is another sign the PaddleHeads are serious about winning in 2021.
“Our organization wants to be known for excellence on and off the field," team vice president Matt Ellis said. "George Horton helps us accomplish this goal. He is one of the all-time great collegiate coaches and his hall of fame credentials support that fact. With our player personnel being led by manager Michael Schlact and George Horton, our players are in expert hands here in Missoula.”
PaddleHeads co-owner Peter Davis pointed out that players "will be available in waves" all summer long. Schlact will be busy coaching the team in place, so it's nice to have Horton's assistance acquiring and evaluating potential players.
“I’m incredibly excited to have a hall of fame coach and a truly superb person working alongside me as we build this team,” Schlact said. “He will bring priceless evaluation skills, and baseball knowledge to the PaddleHeads organization. I’m fortunate to have this partnership as we put a team together with the goal of building a championship culture in Missoula.”
