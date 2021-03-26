MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads pro baseball team announced the acquisition of four players Friday.
The Pioneer (independent) League team agreed to terms with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League to receive outfielder Jacob Crum and right handed pitcher Wes Albert for future considerations. The PaddleHeads later signed free agent pitcher Maddux Conger and shortstop Clay Fisher.
The 6-foot-1 Fisher played his college ball at the University of California Santa Barbara and was touted as one of the best defensive shortstops in the Big West Conference. He closed out his college career with a batting average of .269.
The 6-2 Conger, a Texas native, pitched for national powerhouse Vanderbilt. He closed out his college career with a record of 4-1, a 3.36 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 64.1 innings pitched.
The 6-1 Crum made a splash during his debut season with the Central Michigan Chippewas in 2018 where he led the team in batting average, triples and doubles. He emerged as one of the MAC’s best all-around outfielders in 2019, earning spots on the MAC All-Defensive team, and All-Conference second team, respectively.
The 6-3 Albert spent two seasons toeing the rubber for Lee University in Cleveland. He tossed 119.2 innings with a 3.01 ERA and 105 strikeouts. He made his professional debut in 2019 with Joliet, posting a 4.74 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 17 appearances and 49.1 innings pitched.
The PaddleHeads will make their home debut on May 22.
—406mtsports.com
