MISSOULA — The first half of the Pioneer League baseball season ended Friday night with the Missoula PaddleHeads pinning another loss on the visiting Billings Mustangs, this time by a 16-8 count at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Missoula (35-13), winners of the Pioneer's Northern division, scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and has now won the first three games of a six-game series against last-place Billings (18-30).

The Mustangs led 8-5 after five innings.

Missoula hit four home runs, with two of them coming from McLain O'Connor. He batted 4 for 5 and drove in three runs.

Cameron Thompson and Aaron Bond also homered for the PaddleHeads. Bond had four RBIs and Thompson three.

Thompson socked a 3-run homer and Bond hit a grand-slam during Missoula's seven-run eighth inning.

The Mustangs received two hits from Tristen Carranza and Brandt Broussard. Carranza doubled twice.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs will meet again Saturday at 7:05.

