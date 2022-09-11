MISSOULA — The wait is over for the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads.
Zootown's pro baseball team, which has won pretty much all there is to win during the regular season, will make its postseason debut at Billings Monday night in a best-of-3 North Division series. Game 2 will be played in Missoula Wednesday night and Game 3, if necessary, will also be played at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The PaddleHeads won the North pennant in the first and second half and boast the best record in the league at 69-26. Both Missoula and Billings (53-41) lost in their regular-season finale Saturday, but each have been on a roll lately, winning eight of their last 10.
Boise pitcher Matt Gabbert flirted with a no-hitter against the PaddleHeads Saturday night in leading his team to a 6-2 win. Jared Akins spoiled the bid with a two-out RBI triple in the ninth.
The winner of the Missoula-Billings divisional series will earn a spot in the best-of-3 championship series. The PaddleHeads and Mustangs split, 3-3, in their most recent series in late August.
