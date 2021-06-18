The Missoula PaddleHeads took over the best record in the Pioneer League with a 10-1 win over the Ogden Raptors at Lindquist Field Thursday night.
The Nothern Division-Leading PaddleHeads now sit at 19-4, while the Raptors hold an 18-4 mark.
Key to Thursday's win was a big fourth inning. After scoring a pair, Missoula loaded the bases. In a two-out scenario, Jose Reyes hit a majestic home run over the left field wall, highlighting the 6-run inning.
That proved to be more than enough for starting pitcher Kevin Hilton. He deliver his most impressive outing, with seven shutout innings. The San Diego native struck out seven while allowing five hits.
The home run ball once again did damage for Missoula in the seventh inning as Aaron Bond launched a two-run blast to make the score 10-0. It was the sixth of the season for the Indiana native, who now is just one off the pace for the league lead in home runs in the Pioneer League.
Bond finished the game 3 for 4 with three RBIs. His team has won each of its last eight games on the road.
In other news Thursday, the PaddleHeads announced the acquisition of infielder McClain O’Connor. The Nevada native recently finished his senior season at UC Santa Barbara.
O’Connor played in 115 games for the Gauchos from 2018-2021. UC Santa Barbara finished 41-20 overall this past season, advancing to NCAA regionals. O’Connor held a career .278 batting average in 363 at-bats with the Gauchos.
In a corresponding move, Clay Fischer was sent to the inactive list due to a hamstring injury.
With a six-game lead in the Northern Division, Missoula set its sights on sweeping Ogden Friday night. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com after the game.
