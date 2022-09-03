MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads clinched the Pioneer League North Division pennant and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 10-8 home win over the Glacier Range Riders Friday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its record to 64-24 with its fifth straight win. The PaddleHeads boast the best winning percentage in all of professional baseball at .727.

Brandon Riley, Lamar Sparks and Nick Gatewood each hit a home run for the hosts. Sparks finished with a game-high four hits and Riley and Gatewood each had three.

Austin Crowson earned the win. He allowed just one hit and didn't surrender a run in six innings of work. Missoula used four relievers and all gave up a run, but the hosts held on.

—406mtsports.com

 

  

