BILLINGS — The Missoula PaddleHeads continued their excellent season with an 8-5 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs on Friday night.
The victory completed a three-game sweep for the PaddleHeads (16-2), who handed the Mustangs (7-11) their fourth straight loss.
Missoula scored four runs in the second inning and two in the third to go ahead 6-0. Billings responded with a four-run bottom of the third, and the PaddleHeads scored twice in the fifth to build an 8-4 lead.
Missoula's Brandon Riley hit a solo home run, while teammates Jared Akins, Aaron Bond, Nick Gatewood and Sam Troyer each hit doubles.
For the Mustangs, former Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings star Jalen Garcia hit a two-run triple, and Chris Salvey drove in two runs with a double.
The Mustangs and PaddleHeads will embark on another three-game series beginning Saturday in Missoula. Saturday's opener is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.
