MISSOULA — Jayson Newman hammered his Pioneer League-leading 13th home run of the season in helping power the Missoula PaddleHeads past the Great Falls Voyagers, 12-9, Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Zootown's pro baseball team led by eight runs after six innings and survived a rocky seventh that saw the Voyagers score seven runs. The win was Missoula's seventh in a row, boosting its record to 20-9.
Rafael Monsion picked up the win, allowing just two earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in the first five innings. Missoula went through four more pitchers, with Newman coming on to seal the deal, pitching a scoreless ninth.
Nine PaddleHeads posted a hit in the game. Cam Thompson led the way with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Brandon Riley, Nick Cicci, Kevin Whatley and Jared Akins each recorded two hits. Both of Cicci's hits were doubles.
Key to the outcome was Missoula's seven-run surge in the fourth frame. Thompson started the party with an RBI double and Riley followed with a two-RBI triple. Kamron Willman kept it going with an RBI triple and Newman topped it off with a two-run home run to right field.
CJ Grant-Debose took the loss for Great Falls. He allowed nine runs on nine hits with four walks in the first 3 1/3 innings.
After losing in six of their first eight meetings with Great Falls, Missoula has turned the tables. Sunday's win was the PaddleHeads' fifth in a row over the Voyagers and they now hold an 8-7 lead in the season series.
