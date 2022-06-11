MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads have proven to be a major thorn in the side of the Billings Mustangs this spring.
Though the teams have similar records through the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season, Zootown's Pioneer League baseball representative has owned its in-state rival to the east. On Friday night the PaddleHeads completed their second three-game home sweep of the Mustangs, posting a 13-2 win at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park.
It marked Missoula's fourth win in a row, boosting the team to 9-6. The PaddleHeads trail North Division leader Idaho Falls (11-4) by two games, while Billings sits right behind Missoula with the same amount of losses (7-6).
Unlike the first two games of the Billings-Missoula series on Wednesday and Thursday, the PaddleHeads took the suspense out of Friday's game early with five runs in the first inning. Anders Green delivered a two-RBI base hit and teammates Lamar Sparks and Nick Gatewood also had run-scoring singles off Mustangs starter Logan Dubbe.
Dubbe had a rough night, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits with two walks in three innings of work. Missoula starter Austin Crowson fared much better in earning the win. The former Phillies farmhand allowed just one run on two hits with five strikeouts in five innings of duty.
Billings got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth, but Missoula answered in a big way. After the first two batters reached in the bottom of the fourth, PaddleHeads second baseman McClain O’Connor, who just returned from an injury this week, hit a towering 3-run blast to left field to make the score 8-1.
It marked the second home run of the series for O’Connor, who helped spark Missoula to a Pioneer League championship last September.
Jared Akins led the PaddleHeads at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Cam Thompson had two hits and two RBIs. Eight Missoula hitters registered a hit.
Outfielder Jalen Garcia and shortstop Jordan Barth each hit a home run to account for the Mustangs' two runs.
Missoula was scheduled to play at Billings Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.