The Missoula PaddleHeads completed a three-game road sweep of the Boise Hawks with a 16-8 win on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The PaddleHeads, who posted a 5-1 mark of their first road trip of the season, wasted little time getting the offense in gear, scoring in each of the first five innings to jump out to a 14-5 advantage.
Zac Almond did damage with an RBI single to highlight a six-run rally in the fifth that blew the game open. Almond finished 4 for 6 with two RBIs.
The native of North Carolina finished the three-game series 11 for 16 combined with two home runs and 11 RBIs. Almond has tallied at least three hits in each of his last four games.
Also smacking home runs for Missoula on Friday were Dean Nevarez, Clay Fischer and Jared Akins. The PaddleHeads tallied 11 home runs in the three-game set. Fischer homered in every game of the series.
Domingo Pena earned his second pitching win of the season in five innings of work. Reliever Greg Elder was also solid in two innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five.
The PaddleHeads (10-2) will host the Hawks (3-9) on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.