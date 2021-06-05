Missoula PaddleHeads logo

The Missoula PaddleHeads completed a three-game road sweep of the Boise Hawks with a 16-8 win on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The PaddleHeads, who posted a 5-1 mark of their first road trip of the season, wasted little time getting the offense in gear, scoring in each of the first five innings to jump out to a 14-5 advantage.

Zac Almond did damage with an RBI single to highlight a six-run rally in the fifth that blew the game open. Almond finished 4 for 6 with two RBIs.

The native of North Carolina finished the three-game series 11 for 16 combined with two home runs and 11 RBIs. Almond has tallied at least three hits in each of his last four games.

Also smacking home runs for Missoula on Friday were Dean Nevarez, Clay Fischer and Jared Akins. The PaddleHeads tallied 11 home runs in the three-game set. Fischer homered in every game of the series.

Domingo Pena earned his second pitching win of the season in five innings of work. Reliever Greg Elder was also solid in two innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five.

The PaddleHeads (10-2) will host the Hawks (3-9) on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments