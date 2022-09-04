MISSOULA — Life at Ogren-Allegiance Park has been mighty sweet for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
Zootown's pro baseball team finished up its regular-season home slate with a 12-7 win over the Glacier Range Riders late Saturday night. Missoula has won 14 of its last 15 home games and will get a chance to play at least one more time at home a week from Thursday when it hosts an opponent to be determined in Game 2 of the Pioneer League North Division series.
That best-of-3 series will start on the road on Sept. 14. Then Missoula will have the privilege of hosting Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3. The same applies to the championship series if the PaddleHeads punch their ticket.
But first Missoula will try to keep its momentum going with a six-game regular-season series at Boise that concludes on the weekend.
On Saturday the PaddleHeads won their sixth game in a row thanks to a big fourth-inning surge. Two-run home runs from Cameron Thompson and McClain O'Connor highlighted a seven-run outburst as the PaddleHeads turned a two-run deficit into an 11-6 advantage. Missoula sent 11 batters to the plate.
Seven Missoula players recorded a hit in the win. Nick Gatewood led the way with three, including two doubles. Patrick Chung, Lamar Sparks, Jayson Newman and Jared Akins each had two hits. O'Connor collected a game-high three RBIs.
Missoula used five pitchers. Nate Boyle picked up the win in relief. He came on with two outs in the fourth and stayed in for the fifth and sixth frames, allowing just one run on four hits. Starter Domingo Pena went three innings, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.