MISSOULA — Some wins matter more than others in the first month of the season.
Considering the circumstances, Sunday's was huge for the injury-hampered Missoula PaddleHeads.
The defending Pioneer League champions snapped a four-game skid and jumped back into the North Division race with an 8-4 victory over frontrunner Great Falls at rainy Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula shaved the Voyagers' lead to three games and will now take two days off to heal up with Billings coming to town Wednesday.
"It's nice to get back on track — hopefully we'll start a streak of wins now," said Missoula third baseman Cam Thompson, who keyed the win with three hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs.
"Everybody was on their A game today, so that was good. It's a fun team. We don't give up at-bats easy, especially late in games. We're always fighting. Every at-bat matters."
Playing without slugger Jayson Newman, who was in a walking boot after taking a foul tip off the ankle late last week, Thompson kick-started the offense with a solo home run in the first inning. Then in the fifth, with his team clinging to a 3-2 lead, Thompson provided a spark once again.
He lined an RBI single to give his team a 4-2 lead. Then he plated the fifth PaddleHeads run with the help of heads-up base running. He darted from second to third when a pitch got away from Great Falls catcher Tyler Krabbe, then sprinted home in the same sequence when Krabbe's off-balance throw to third went into the outfield.
"Great Falls is pretty hot right now. They're swinging the bats well and playing good defense," Thompson said. "We've just got to keep battling. It's a long season and this is just the beginning.
"It will be real nice to have two days off and get some guys back off the IL."
Rafael Monsion earned the pitching win Sunday. He allowed just three runs on five hits in 5-plus innings.
On Saturday night the PaddleHeads spotted Great Falls a five-run lead early and never recovered in dropping a 7-5 decision at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Mark Timmins took the loss on the mound. The starter allowed seven runs on 11 hits in five innings of duty.
CJ Grant-Debose picked up the win. He also lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks.
Collin Runge had another monster night at the plate for the visitors, who took a four-game win streak into Sunday's game. He went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Teammate Tavis Brunson hit two singles and scored three times.
Center fielder Lamar Sparks led the PaddleHeads with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. First baseman Nick Gatewood had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
