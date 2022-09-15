MISSOULA — Jayson Newman set the tone with a two-run home run in the first inning and the Missoula PaddleHeads earned a return trip to the Pioneer League championship Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Newman's league-record 33rd blast helped the hosts stake a three-run lead and the Billings Mustangs never recovered in dropping a 4-2 decision. Missoula won the best-of-3 North Division series, 2-1, and will play in the best-of-3 championship starting Saturday against the Grand Junction Rockies.
All games in the series will be played at Ogren-Allegiance Park because the Rockies have field issues. Defending champion Missoula boasted the best regular-season record in the league at 69-26 and Grand Junction had the next best at 62-33.
Despite losing a home heartbreaker to Billings Wednesday night, 6-5 in 10 innings, the PaddleHeads showed no lingering effects Thursday. They jumped on Mustangs starter Pilot Kelvan for three runs on four hits before he got the hook after 2 2/3 innings.
Newman's first-inning blast — his first in nine games — came after Nick Gatewood drew a two-out walk. Cam Thompson added a solo shot in the third, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead.
Billings, who won eight of its last 11 games and finished at 54-43, got on the board in the fourth. Game 2 hero Abraham Mow tagged starter Austen Seidel for a solo shot.
The Mustangs cut their deficit to 3-2 in the seventh when Juan Teixeira roughed up Seidel for a solo home run. Dan Swain came on in relief in the eighth and Gabe Wurtz greeted him with a leadoff single, but Billings failed to capitalize.
Missoula picked up an insurance run in the eighth off Foster Pace. Thompson laced a two-out single and Kamron Willman followed with an RBI triple off the wall to make the score 4-2.
Mark Simon came on to pitch for the hosts in the ninth. The 26-year-old former Blue Jays farmhand walked leadoff hitter Jordan Barth. He regrouped in striking out Jalen Garcia, coaxing a pop fly out by Mow and striking out Teixeira.
Seidel earned the win, piling up six strikeouts in seven innings. Pilot took the loss.
Missoula finished with seven hits to three for Billings. Thompson had three hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.