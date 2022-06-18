Starting pitcher Zachary Smith suffered through a rough outing and the Missoula PaddleHeads dropped their first game against the Glacier Range Riders Friday night at Flathead Field in Kalispell.

Smith (1-1) surrendered four runs in the first inning and six in four innings of duty as Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team dropped a 9-4 decision. The PaddleHeads fell to 13-8 with their second loss in three games and currently sit three games behind North Division leader Idaho Falls.

Last-place Glacier improved to 8-12 with the victory. Logan Vanwey moved to 2-0 on the mound, allowing four runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings of duty.

The big highlight of the night for Missoula came in the first inning when Jayson Newman belted his league-leading eighth home run. Glacier answered with four runs in the bottom half, with Austin McNicholas smacking a two-RBI triple.

The Range Riders finished with 13 hits to just five for the PaddleHeads. Lamar Sparks was the only Missoula player to record multiple hits (two singles) and he also scored a run. 

