MISSOULA — Despite a gallant comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short in Game One of the Pioneer League championship series late Saturday night.
Zootown's pro baseball team scored five runs in the ninth inning but fell short in a 12-10 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Game Two in the best-of-3 series will be played Monday at 7 p.m. in Missoula.
PaddleHeads starting pitcher Domingo Pena had a rough outing, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with three walks in 2 1/3 innings of work. Nathan Alexander came on in relief in the third and he struggled, allowing four earned runs on three hits in one inning of work.
Trailing 12-5, Missoula came alive in the ninth. Nick Gatewood ripped an RBI single, Cam Thompson followed with a two-RBI base hit and Keaton Greenwalt pulled the PaddleHeads within two, 12-10, on a two-out, two-run home run to left center field.
Trevin Reyno came on in relief for Grand Junction and coaxed Andrew Noviello into a ground out to end the game. The Rockies piled up 13 hits in the game to 12 for Missoula.
