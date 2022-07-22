Missoula PaddleHeads logo

MISSOULA — A slow start set the tone for the Missoula PaddleHeads Thursday night and the team was never able to dig out of an early hole in a 12-6 home loss to the Ogden Raptors.

Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team saw its four-game win streak come to an end in falling to 37-13. The Raptors, first-half champions in the South Division, improved to 30-21.

Ogden jumped on Missoula for eight runs in the first two innings. The Raptors brought 17 batters to the plate in those innings. Missoula tried to claw back into the game with support from the home run ball, but it wasn't enough.

McClain O'Connor, Lamar Sparks, Kamron Willman and Jared Akins all smacked round-trippers for the hosts. Those helped the Paddleheads shave their deficit to 10-5 after five innings.

Ogden answered with two insurance runs in the seventh and held on for its first victory in three tries against Missoula this week.

The PaddleHeads went through five pitchers. Starter Sebastian Selway (0-1) took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits in the first 1 1/3 innings. Tyler Elliott, Nate Boyle, Palmer Wenzel and Dan Swain all saw relief duty. Swain fared the best, holding the visitors scoreless in the ninth.

Willman led Missoula at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBIs. Teammates Lamar Sparks and Nick Gatewood each had two hits.

Ogden ace Christian Day (5-1) picked up the win. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in five innings of duty.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments